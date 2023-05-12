ED attaches assets worth Rs 250 cr in Indore PMLA case

New Delhi, May 12 The ED on Friday said that it recently conducted searches at six premises including five residential premises in Indore and the premise of a shell entity based in Mumbai in a money laundering case lodged against businessman Deepak Jain Madda and others.

During the searches, cash amount of Rs 91.21 lakh, details of illegally acquired immovable properties worth more than Rs 250 crore and various incriminating documents were recovered and seized.

The ED initiated PMLA investigation on the basis of the FIRs lodged in Indore in case of illegal sale and alienation of the lands of housing co-operative societies by Madda in connivance with other builders and developers.

"The accused persons in connivance with each other illegally sold and alienated hundreds of acres of land belonging to co-operative societies located at Indore, Madhya Pradesh. These lands were originally acquired by housing cooperative societies to allot housing plots to its own members. As on date, the market value of these lands pertaining to numerous societies is estimated to be more than 1,000 crore," the official said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor