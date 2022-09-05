ED attaches property of illicit liquor trader in Bihar

New Delhi, Sep 5 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday said that they have provisionally attached eight immovable properties worth Rs 3.51 crore of Vidiyo Rai and his family members in Bihar's Samastipur district in a money laundering case.

The ED initiated a money laundering cases on the basis of the FIRs registered by EOU, Bihar, under various sections of the IPC, and section 25 (1-b) A and Section 26 of Arms Act.

It was alleged that Rai was involved in illegal sale and purchase of liquor along with other criminal activities and acquired various immovable properties.

The ED learnt in the investigation that Rai was utilising various bank accounts of immediate family members as well as distant relatives in order to layer his ill-gotten money.

"In an attempt to conceal the Proceeds of Crime, he, as well as his family members, received huge funds in the bank accounts in the guise of borrowed money. Further, he also indulged in filing of fabricated ITRs in the name of himself and his family members in an attempt to conceal his illegal income as genuine. He also transferred immovable properties in the name of third party and a sale deed was executed but no payment was received for the same only to save himself and his associates from the clutches of law," the ED official said.

On the basis of investigation till date, the ED identified eight immovable properties situated at Samastipur in the name of accused and his family members and these were attached.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor