Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2024 Wishes: PM Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu Extend Greetings on Occasion of Prophet Mohammad’s Birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, September 16, greeted the nation on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi. "Eid Mubarak! Best wishes on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi. May harmony and togetherness always prevail. Let there be joy and prosperity all around." he posted on X.

PM Modi Greets Nation on Occasion of Milad-Un-Nabi

President Droupadi Murmu also has extended her greetings to the citizens on Monday, especially Muslim community, on the eve of Milad un Nabi. The birthday of Prophet Muhammad is celebrated as Milad-un-Nabi.

In her message, President Murmu said the Prophet has presented the ideal of a human society based on equality. He has also taught to follow the path of truth with patience.

پیغمبر محمدﷺ کے یوم ولادت، میلاد النبی کے مبارک موقع پر میں تمام اہل وطن خصوصاً مسلم بھائی - بہنوں کو مبارکباد پیش کرتی ہوں۔ پیغمبر محمدﷺ نے مساوات پر مبنی انسانی معاشرے کی شاندار مثال پیش کی ہے۔ انہوں نے صبر کے ساتھ حق کی راہ پر چلنے کی بھی تعلیم دی ہے۔ آئیے اس موقع پر ہم سب… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 16, 2024

"On the auspicious occasion of Milad-un-Nabi, the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W.), I convey my best wishes to all my countrymen, specially to my Muslim brothers and sisters. The Prophet ‍ ‍ ) has presented the ideal of a human society based on equality. He has also taught to follow the path of truth with patience. On this occasion, let us all take a pledge to adopt these teachings and work continuously for the development of the country." said President Droupadi Murmu in a post on X.