Eknath Shinde says SS (UBT) spreading false propaganda over his party leader's LS poll victory

Mumbai, June 18 A day after the Shiv Sena (UBT) announced filing a petition in the court against the misuse of government machinery in Mumbai North West constituency, Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena supremo Eknath Shinde criticised the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction, saying it was spreading false propaganda about EVMs over party leader Ravindra Waikar's victory as it could not digest the defeat.

"The SS (UBT) is now questioning the EVMs, and it is spreading false propaganda about EVMs. Their charge of malfunctioning of EVMs was completely false and they are playing a dirty trick.

"When the result goes in their favour, the institution (the Election Commission) is good, but if it goes against them then they will target the institution. When they win, EVMs are good but when they lose, questions are being raised over EVMs," he said.

The Maharashtra CM's statement came after Shiv Sena (UBT) had alleged malfunctioning of EVMs at the counting centre and misuse of government machinery that led to the victory of Shiv Sena nominee Ravindra Waikar who defeated SS (UBT) candidate Amol Kirtikar.

"Ravindra Waikar's victory is hurting the Thackeray group. It is difficult for them to digest the defeat. Experts have said many times before that EVM cannot be hacked," he said.

Meanwhile, Eknath Shinde announced that Shiv Sena would celebrate its anniversary on June 19 with much enthusiasm and high spirit.

"Tomorrow is Shiv Sena's anniversary and this day will be celebrated with great fervor. Tomorrow is the anniversary of Balasaheb Thackeray's thoughts. Our government is working on Balasaheb Thackeray's ideas as the government has launched many schemes in the name of the Shiv Sena founder," he added.

