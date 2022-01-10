Elephant calf falls into well in Odisha's Chakundapada village, rescued

An elephant calf fell into a well in Chakundapada village of Rasgovindpur forest range in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district and was rescued later after five hours.

Rabinarayan Mohanty, Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF), said an elephant calf fell into a well in Chakundapada village. The rescue team including Forest Department, the Fire Department and local people reached the spot.

"It was a difficult task but we adopted new techniques by adding water to the well. Once the water level increased in the wall, the calf started floating and therefore it was recused successfully," he explained.

Vanoomitra Achariya, a wildlife research person said, "This is the first time with the new technique of adding water in the wall, elephant calf was rescued and later moved with herd into the forest."

( With inputs from ANI )

