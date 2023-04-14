Ensure Deepak Boxer's safety, Delhi court directs authorities after gangster fears for 'life' in UP

New Delhi [India], April 14 : Delhi's Patiala House Court has directed jail authorities and Delhi police to ensure the safety and security of Deepak Boxer in case he is produced before Courts in Uttar Pradesh in view of a threat to his life.

Notably, Deepak has received threats and raised apprehension that he may be shot dead while being produced in courts in UP.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Snigdha Sarvaria on Thursday passed the orders after hearing the submissions by the counsel for Deepak Pahal alias Boxer.

The court said, "Considering the same Superintendent Jail concerned as well as DCP DAP III Battalion are directed to ensure that accused Deepak Pahal alias Boxer is produced before Courts in UP in proper custody and security and if required may be handcuffed to ensure his proper safety."

The court has directed to send the order copy to Superintendent Jail concerned and DCP DAP III Battalion.

Deepak Boxer is in Delhi police special cell custody in connection with a Fake passport case. He was produced before the court after eight days of police custody.

Advocate Virender Mual had moved an application for giving necessary directions to the jail Superintendent to produce accused Deepak Boxer in handcuffs and clutches with a webcam in Court and during transit remand as well as to provide security.

Advocate Mual stated that accused Deepak Boxer had received threats to his life and apprehends that he will be shot dead while being produced before Courts in Uttar Pradesh.

That there is a possibility that UP police may ask for transit remand of the applicant/accused and in that situation, the direction may be passed to take the applicant/accused in high-risk security.

It was stated in the application that the accused is having apprehension of his being eliminated by some interested persons, who are having enmity with the accused.

It was also submitted that the applicant has also apprehension that he may become a victim of a fake encounter.

The counsel for the accused also submitted that to protect the accused, he may be produced with handcuffs and clutches while taking him by the UP Police on transit remand.

It was also argued that the police should also be directed to keep the police guard with webcam coverage right from the accused coming out of the vehicle to his production in the court and then returning back to the police vehicle for his safe transportation under security.

It was prayed that appropriate direction may be provided while the applicant is taken by the UP Police on transit remand for the safety of the accused with high-risk security arrangements, in the interest of justice.

While seeking an extension of police custody of five days on Thursday Delhi police submitted that the accused has to be confronted with an accused Dinesh Mathur alias Karala for investigation of the case of fleeing to Mexico on a fake passport.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor