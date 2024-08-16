EOS-8 Will Be the Trailblazer or Torchbearer for Future Microsatellites of ISRO, Says Dr. M. Sankaran, Director of UR Rao Satellite Centre

Today ISRO successfully launched Earth Observation Satellite-8 (EOS 8) SSLV-D3 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota launched by a rocket. It is the third and final development flight of the small satellite launch vehicle with an experimental earth Imaging satellite called EOS-8. The SSLV-D3 rocket accurately launched EOS-08 into orbit for one year. The prime objective of the EOS-08 mission is to design and develop a microsatellite. After launch Dr. S.Somanath, Chairman ISRO said that the SSLV rocket’s third demonstration flight has remained successful. The technical knowledge of this rocket will be shared with industries for making more rockets and launching new microsatellites. A SSLV rocket will cost approximately Rs. 30 crores whereas PSLV will cost 130 to 200 crore rupees.

Dr. M. Sankaran, Director of UR Rao Satellite Centre said that this EOS-8 will be the trailblazer or torchbearer for future microsatellites of ISRO and deploying three new payloads. To improve the efficiency of the spacecraft bus for the microsatellites, 18 new technologies will be tested. That would help make microsatellites more efficient in data handling, emergency management, and power generation with many other advantages. The first payload is ISRO’s long wave infrared imaging payload which is imaging medium wave and long wave, i.e., 5 and 11-micron wavelengths. The second is the revolutionary remote sensing Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS-R) payload where the signals will be helpful to know where the satellite is passing through and what it sends back. This payload will be a pathfinder to know the visibility of many things from the top. The third is the Silicon carbide-based UV (SiC UV) dosimeter payload that would be helpful for astronauts in the Gaganyaan mission. The SSLV is 2m in diameter and 34m long. It has a payload capacity of 120 tonnes. SSLV is capable of launching a 500kg satellite into a horizontal orbit of 500km from Sriharikota.

