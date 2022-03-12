Exam fear drives youth to suicide in Gurugram

Gurugram, March 12 A 19-year-old student jumped to his death from the fifth floor of a society located in sector-102 of Gurugram, allegedly due to the fear of examinations.

The student took the extreme step on Friday evening, police said.

Tushar told his family that he was going to market to buy a pen for the examination, but jumped off the fifth floor.

The victim was worried over his lack of preparation for the examination, the family said.

No suicide note has been recovered, the police added.

The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem on Saturday.

