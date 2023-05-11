Excise policy case: Delhi HC seeks ED's response on Raghav Magunta's bail plea

New Delhi, May 11 The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought to know the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) stand on the interim bail plea moved by Raghav Magunta, the son of YSR Congress Party MP Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy, in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

Magunta has challenged the recent order by Rouse Avenue Court's special judge M.K. Nagpal dismissing his interim bail plea filed on the ground of deteriorating health condition of his wife.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma of the high court asked the probe agency's counsel to take instructions in the matter, as he posted it for next hearing on May 15.

While denying to grant Magunta bail, the trial court had said that the seriousness of the charges against him, which pertain to money laundering, could not be ignored, as it expressed its dissatisfaction with the information provided regarding his wife's medical condition.

The documents presented did not highlight any significant or serious health issues, leading the court to conclude that the other family members could potentially take care of her in Magunta's absence.

The court, in its order, had noted that Magunta did not argue that no one from his family was available to assume this responsibility, and consequently, the application for interim bail was devoid of merit.

"Hence, in light of the above discussion, the present application moved on behalf of the applicant seeking interim bail in the case is dismissed," the judge had said.

Magunta was arrested in February under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has alleged that he was involved in various activities of possession, use, transfer etc. of the proceeds of crime worth at least Rs 180 crore.

According to the ED's charge sheet, a part of the alleged Rs 100 crore kickback generated in the case was used in the Goa Assembly election campaign by the Aam Aadmi Party.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor