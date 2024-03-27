Excise Policy Case: ED Seeks Time from Delhi High Court to Respond to Arvind Kejriwal's Plea Against Arrest

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) urged the Delhi High Court on Wednesday for additional time to submit a response to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's petition challenging his arrest in connection with a money-laundering case related to the purported excise policy scam.

Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, appearing for the agency, said the "bulky" petition was served upon them only on Tuesday, and three weeks' time should be given to bring their stand on record.

He said the need for sufficient time to respond even for interim relief. Senior advocate AM Singhvi, representing the AAP leader, accused the request for filing a response as a deliberate delay tactic. He stated that the challenge lies in the fundamental grounds of the arrest and highlighted several pressing issues requiring prompt resolution by the high court, regardless of the direction taken.

Also Read| Arvind Kejriwal Arrest: Delhi High Court Warns Severe Action Against Protests in Court Premises

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma said she would take up the matter again after some time. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener, who has sought his immediate release on account of the arrest and the subsequent remand to ED, was arrested on March 21 and subsequently remanded to the ED's custody till March 28 by a Delhi court.

Last Friday, the trial court extended Kejriwal's custody to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) until March 28, citing the need for thorough and sustained interrogation. Kejriwal was apprehended by the ED shortly after the high court declined to shield him from coercive measures by the federal anti-money laundering agency.