Excise Policy Case: Supreme Court To Deliver Verdict on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s Bail Plea on September 13

The Supreme Court is set to deliver its verdict on Friday regarding Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's petitions seeking bail and challenging his arrest by the CBI in the excise policy 'scam'. According to the cause list for September 13, uploaded on the apex court's website, a bench led by Justice Surya Kant will pronounce the judgment.

The bench, also comprising Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, had on September 5 reserved its verdict on the pleas. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has filed two separate petitions challenging the denial of bail and his arrest by the CBI in a corruption case. The AAP leader was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on June 26. Kejriwal is contesting the Delhi High Court's August 5 ruling, which upheld his arrest in the case, in the Supreme Court.

The Delhi High Court had observed that the evidence loop against Arvind Kejriwal was completed following his arrest by the CBI, and it could not be said that the arrest lacked justifiable reason or was illegal. The high court also granted Kejriwal the liberty to approach a trial court to seek bail in the case.

The matter relates to alleged corruption in the formulation and execution of the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22, which has now been scrapped. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also lodged a separate money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy 'scam'.