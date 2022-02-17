Explosive device found from suspicious bag in north east Delhi's Old Seemapuri

An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was recovered from a suspicious bag that was found on the road in the Old Seemapuri area of Delhi. The National Security Guard (NSG), Delhi Police, and Fire Department officials were at the spot.The information regarding the unidentified bag was received at about 2.15 pm. The area was cordoned off and local residents were asked to vacate the spaces around the spot.

"During the Ghazipur RDX case investigation, the Special Cell got information about this house in Old Seemapuri. When the Special Cell team reached here, this house was closed and a suspicious bag was found. The fire department and NSG were informed to reach the spot," Delhi Police sources told news agency ANI. Earlier, an improvised explosive device (IED) was found in Delhi's Ghazipur Flower Market. The bomb disposal squad exploded the IED in a pit on open ground. No damage to life was reported in the incident