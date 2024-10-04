"Extremely Painful": PM Modi Expresses Grief Over Loss of Lives in Mirzapur Road Accident

A road accident near Katka village in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur district killed 10 laborers and injured three others early Friday, police said. The incident occurred around 1 a.m. when a truck, which had gone out of control, collided with a tractor trolley carrying 13 laborers on GT Road near the Mirzamurad-Kachhwa border.

Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh: An accident occurred around 1 AM at the Kachhwa border on GT Road, where a tractor carrying 13 people was struck from behind by an uncontrolled truck. Ten individuals died, while three others were injured and taken to the hospital for treatment. pic.twitter.com/EnAIyv6Fn0 — IANS (@ians_india) October 4, 2024

The laborers, residents of the Mirzamurad area in Varanasi, were returning from construction work in Bhadohi district to Banaras. All 10 victims were pronounced dead at the scene, while the injured were taken to Banaras Hindu University (BHU) hospital for treatment, Mirzapur Superintendent of Police Abhinandan said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences to the families of the victims. "The road accident in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh, is extremely painful. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families of those who lost their lives in it. May God give them strength to bear this pain," Modi said in a post on X. He also wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Union Health Minister and BJP President JP Nadda also expressed his grief over the incident. "The news of many people getting killed in a road accident in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh, is extremely sad. The local administration is engaged in relief and rescue work with full readiness," Nadda said in a post on X.

Police rushed to the scene after receiving information about the accident and initiated rescue operations. An FIR has been registered, and further legal action is being taken, authorities said.