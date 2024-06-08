'Extremely saddening': PM Modi expresses condolences over Ramoji Rao's demise

New Delhi, June 8 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the passing away of Ramoji Rao, the Eenadu Group's Chairman, is "extremely saddening".

Prime Minister Modi took to social media platform X to express his condolences.

"The passing away of Shri Ramoji Rao Garu is extremely saddening. He was a visionary who revolutionized Indian media. His rich contributions have left an indelible mark on journalism and the world of films. Through his noteworthy efforts, he set new standards for innovation and excellence in the media and entertainment world," he said in a post.

"Ramoji Rao Garu was extremely passionate about India’s development. I am fortunate to have got several opportunities to interact with him and benefit from his wisdom. Condolences to his family, friends and countless admirers during this difficult time. Om Shanti," the Prime Minister added.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy also expressed shock over the media baron's death and directed officials to make arrangements for his cremation with state honours.

Revanth Reddy described Ramoji Rao's death as an "irreparable loss" to Telugu journalism and media industry. He said Ramoji Rao gave credibility to Telugu journalism and values to the industry.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President N. Chandrababu Naidu, who is set to take oath as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, expressed his shock and profound grief over the passing away of Ramoji Rao.

Naidu said that Ramoji Rao, who was born into an ordinary family, achieved extraordinary achievements. He recalled his services to both the Telugu states and the country. He termed the death of Ramoji Rao a loss not just to the Telugu people but to the entire nation.

Recalling his association with Ramoji Rao for four decades, the TDP chief said Ramoji Rao had carved a niche for himself in the media with his courage to fight for truth and uncompromising values.

"He is an inspiration to me in fighting problems. Sri Ramoji's suggestions and advice were always values in providing good policies to the people," Naidu posted on X.

Former Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, megastar Chiranjeevi and leaders of various political parties and film personalities condoled the death of Ramoji Rao.

Ramoji Rao (88), the head of the ETV Network and Ramoji Film City, died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad on Saturday.

