FACT CHECK! Centre giving Rs 5000 to those vaccinated against covid?

The number of coronavirus cases in the country has increased and the number of patients has reached four crore. In the last 24 hours, 16,906 new patients with corona have been diagnosed. So far 45 people have died. Covid has so far claimed the lives of 5,25,519 people across the country. Meanwhile, billions of people have been vaccinated against corona. Many people in the country have taken both doses of the corona vaccine. Meanwhile, a message on social media is going viral. It is claimed that those who get corona vaccine will get money from Modi government. The message that those who have been vaccinated with covid vaccine are being given Rs 5,000 by the central government. The viral message states that those who have been vaccinated against corona will only have to fill up a form and then the government will pay you Rs 5,000. The money will be disbursed through the Prime Minister's Public Welfare Department.

How true is this message that is going viral on social media, will the vaccinators really get paid by the government? According to the information given on the PIB Fact Check Twitter account, this message is False. There is no fact in this message. So beware of such messages that go viral on social media. There is a possibility of fraud in this. Do not forward such messages.

#PIBFactcheck:



The claim of this message is fake

Please do not forward this fake message

