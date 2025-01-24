Fake GST Summons: CBIC cautions Taxpayers against fraudsters issuing fraudulent Summons for GST violations

It has been recently observed that some individuals with fraudulent intent are creating and sending fake summons to taxpayers who may or may not be under investigation by the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI), Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC).

The fake summons resemble very closely with the original due to the use of the Department’s logo and Document Identification Number (DIN). However, these DIN numbers are fake and are used by fraudsters to make the document look and feel genuine.

It is once again clarified that taxpayers can easily verify the genuineness of any communication (including Summons) issued by any officer of CBIC by using the ‘VERIFY CBIC-DIN’ window on the CBIC’s website https://esanchar.cbic.gov.in/DIN/DINSearch.

On verifying the DIN, if any individual or taxpayer finds that the Summon/letter/Notice is fake, it may immediately be reported to the office concerned. This will enable the competent DGGI / CGST formation to take law enforcement action against the fraudsters for using fake Summons/letters/Notices to dupe the public.

CBIC has issued Circular No. 122/41/2019-GST dated 05th November 2019 regarding the generation and quoting of DIN on communications sent by all CBIC officers.