Farmer sells 100kg onion for Rs 50, trader's receipt goes viral

In the country, the prices of onions skyrocket for a few days, while at other times, the prices of onions are very low. At such times, farmers have to sell hard-grown onions at very low prices. At present, if you go to the market to buy onions, you will get onions at the rate of Rs. 25 to 30 per kg. If the onion is slightly spoiled, it will be available at a minimum rate of Rs. 10 to 15 per kg.

Meanwhile, a shocking incident has taken place where a farmer was given only Rs 50 in exchange for 100 kg of onion. Receipts from merchants are currently going viral on social media. According to the information received, a farmer in the market committee at Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh had to sell 100 kg of onion for only Rs.50. A trader has bought 100 kg of onion from a farmer for Rs.50. If this is calculated as per kg, then the farmer had to sell his onion produce at the rate of only 50 paise per kg.

Receipts from onion traders are rapidly going viral on social media. Due to non-receipt of fair prices for crops, it has become very difficult for farmers to meet their production costs.