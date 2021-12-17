Fire breaks out at shoe factory in Delhi's Narela industrial area

A fire broke out at a shoe factory located in Delhi's Narela Industrial Area on Friday.

15 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the fire, said the officials of the fire department.

The fire brigade got the information about the fire at around 2.30 pm.

However, the reasons for the fire are not known so far, said the officials in the fire department.

( With inputs from ANI )

