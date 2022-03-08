Fire breaks out in factory at Delhi's Bawana

New Delhi, March 8 ( ) A massive fire broke out at a factory in the Bawana area of the national capital on Tuesday, a fire department official said.

The official informed that they received a call about the incident around 7.46 a.m. at a factory located at Bawana Industrial area, in north Delhi after which, as many as 15 fire tenders were immediately pressed into the service.

"As the fire was massive, more fire engines were sent to the spot" the official told , adding that 28 fire tenders are currently dousing the flames.

The official confirmed that there have been no casualties or injuries in the incident. However, there was certainly a loss of property. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Thick fumes of black smoke could be seen billowing out of the building.

At the time of filing of this report, the process to put out the fire was still going on.

The incident comes just six days after a fire broke out at a factory in outer Delhi's Narela area. No injuries or casualties were reported then.

