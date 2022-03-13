Fire breaks out in menthol factory of UP's Sambhal

A fire broke out in a Menthol factory of Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district, informed police on Sunday.

After getting the information, fire tenders immediately reached the spot to douse the fire, police said.

Further, the police officials informed that no casualty has been reported in the incident.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor