Fire engulfs private pharma lab in Visakhapatnam after reactor explosion, 7 injured

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 30 : As many as seven people were injured after a fire broke out in a private pharmaceutical lab in Atchutapuram Industrial Special Economic Zone, in the Anakapalli locality of Visakhapatnam, police said on Friday.

"At about 11:10 am, in a pharmaceutical lab, when a solvent was being loaded into a container, some short circuit occurred and the solvent exploded. There were 35 people working, and 7 were injured. The injured have been shifted to the hospital," ASP PSN Rao, Anakapalli told ANI.

[{852cfdfb-cfc3-4bf3-a0ec-004422cfbc91:intradmin/ANI-20230630120903.jpg}]

"Precautionary measures are being taken and the fire tenders are here. The fire will be brought under control, ' he added.

Upon receiving information about the fire, police teams and fire tenders rushed to the site.

The fire was caused due to a sudden reactor blast, according to the Superintendent of Police, Anakapalli Murali Krishna.

District Fire Officer, Lakshman Rao, said that eight fire tenders rushed to the spot and four more are on the way.

The operation is still underway, as the fire is still not doused at the lab.

As of now, no casualties have been reported.

Further updates are awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor