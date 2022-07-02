Five members of family found dead in Kerala

Five members of the same family were found dead in their house near Kallambalam in Kerala on Saturday morning. The dead included two minors. Police said the owner of the house was found hanging in a room while four other members were found lying on the ground. He is suspected to have ingested poison. The dead included the landlord, his wife and two children, as well as another female relative, police said.

A police official said, "Preliminary investigation shows that this is a case of mass suicide. It is learned that the family was worried about some financial problems, but we can reach a final conclusion only after a detailed investigation, "police said.