Flag hoisting will take place on Ram Temple Shikhara on Nov 25, PM to attend: Champat Rai

New Delhi, Nov 15 Ayodhya is preparing for one of its most significant religious events as the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust announced that the traditional sacred day of Lord Ram’s wedding — Tuesday, November 25, 2025 — will witness the ceremonial flag hoisting on the shikhara of the Ram Temple.

General Secretary of the Trust, Champat Rai, confirmed the details, emphasising the cultural and spiritual importance of the occasion.

“Tuesday, November 25, 2025, marks the traditional sacred day of Lord Ram’s wedding in Ayodhya. On this day, the flag hoisting will take place on the shikhara of the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. The event will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi...” he said.

He added that the administration is fully prepared to manage the heavy footfall expected during the celebrations and clarified the schedule of visiting dignitaries.

“The VIPs, including the Prime Minister, are likely to depart from Ayodhya district around 2 PM or slightly earlier. The administration and all of us are aware of the significance of this festival and its busy schedule. This will not cause any inconvenience to the public. This is part of our logistical and ceremonial preparations,” he added.

According to temple officials, this year's festivities will be even more magnificent. All subsidiary temples dedicated to Lord Mahadev, Lord Ganesh, Lord Hanuman, Suryadev, Maa Bhagwati, Maa Annapurna, and Sheshavatar will be richly decorated alongside the main Ram Temple. Preparations have been underway for weeks to ensure a visually grand and spiritually uplifting celebration.

The rituals will be conducted by 108 Acharyas from Ayodhya, Kashi, and South India, under the guidance of renowned Kashi scholar Ganeshwar Shastri. The ceremony will include the hoisting of a saffron flag featuring the symbol of the Sun, representing eternal energy, divine radiance, virtue, and enlightenment — qualities associated with Lord Ram.

Earlier on Monday, Ram Temple Construction Committee Chairman Nripendra Mishra briefed reporters about the ongoing preparations. “The discussions and preparations are focussed on the Prime Minister's programme. We are ensuring proper arrangements for his visit so that he can tour the temple premises and review all ongoing construction works. The plan will be finalised based on suggestions from the Prime Minister's Office.”

He noted that significant progress has been made in the construction. “Most of the work is completed. Now attention is being paid to the beautification of the temple premises, including the plantations,” Mishra said, adding that the main temple structure and six subsidiary shrines are already complete.

On the technical aspects of the upcoming flag-hoisting, Mishra said experts are ensuring that everything proceeds smoothly. “We want the flag to be hoisted atop the temple's main spire, and for that, certain technical requirements are being examined. Experts from the Defence Ministry, who specialise in such work, are assisting to ensure that the ceremony on November 25 goes smoothly without any issues.”

