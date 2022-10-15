FM Nirmala Sitharaman discusses current global economic situation with EU Commissioner

India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met European Union's (EU) Commissioner of Economy Paolo Gentiloni in Washington and two leaders discussed the current global economic situation.

Sitharaman and Gentiloni discussed issues related to the global economy and furthering India-EU collaboration during India's Presidency of the G-20 in 2023, the ministry said. They also discussed the need to further strengthen Multilateral Development Banks to enable them to help countries in need, it stated further.

So far, Sitharaman has held nearly a dozen bilateral meetings with her counterparts from major countries and those from the neighbourhood. According to the ministry, She met German Finance Minister Christian Lindner on Thursday. The two ministers discussed several possible areas of collaboration and support by Germany to India’s G20 Presidency in 2023.