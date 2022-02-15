Fodder scam: Lalu Prasad convicted in Rs 139.35 cr Doranda treasury case

Ranchi, Feb 15 A special CBI court in Ranchi on Tuesday convicted Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad and ten others in the Rs 139.35 crore Doranda treasury scam, the fifth fodder scam case.

The former Bihar chief minister has already been found guilty in four cases related to the Rs 950 crore fodder scam, and is serving a sentence of 27.5 years imprisonment.

In the fifth case related to the scam, an FIR was lodged in the Doranda police station in 1996 and later the CBI took over the case.

Initially, in case number RC 47 A/96, a total of 170 were accused of corruption, of which 55 have died, seven became witnesses, two confessed to the crime while six are still absconding.

During the hearing of the case in the CBI special court, 575 people testified on behalf of prosecution, while 35 from the defendants. The probe agency produced 15 documents in the case.

Crores of rupees were illegally withdrawn in the name of transporting animals and arranging fodder for them in Bihar's animal husbandry department. The animals included bull, buffalo, cow, heifer, goat and sheep. The documents submitted by the department regarding the transportation were found to be fake. The vehicle numbers shown in the documents were of scooters, mopeds and motorcycles.

The cases occurred during the period of 1990-1996. Bihar CAG had sent the information about it to the government time and again, but the government did not pay heed to it.

The CBI produced the documents in the court, which showed that the then Chief Minister Lalu Prasad, despite knowing everything, did not take any action. Lalu also held the portfolio of Finance Minister.

The former Chief Minister had to go to prison over six times, but he has been granted bail by the High Court in these matters.

In January, the Special Court of S.K. Shashi had reserved the order for Tuesday (February 15) in the fifth fodder scam case.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor