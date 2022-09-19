Foreign currency worth Rs 6.05 cr seized at Amritsar airport

Amritsar, Sep 19 Customs department detained two persons and claimed to have seized foreign currency worth Rs 6.05 crore at Sri Guru Ram Dass Ji International Airport in Amritsar. Eighty packets of foreign currency, which was found concealed in specially made cavities, was recovered by the Customs officers.

On late evening of Sunday, during the course of security check of baggage of the outgoing international passengers by airline's staff on x-ray machine at international departure at SGRDJI Airport, Amritsar, some suspicious images in a bag were observed. The airline's staff alerted the Customs officers on duty.

According to information, the Customs officers carried out profiling of the passenger and he was found to be suspicious after he kept the suspected bag at airline's counter as checked-in-baggage, and proceeded for immigration check. Thereafter, the passenger was intercepted and asked whether he was carrying any excessive Indian or foreign currency with him, either in check-in-baggage or hand bag to which he replied in negative.

However, his checked-in-bag, which was on Customs hold was called by the airline and examination of the same resulted into recovery of 80 packets of foreign currency which was found concealed in specially made cavities. The Customs officials claimed that the passengers could not produce any evidence for its lawful acquisition, possession and exportation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor