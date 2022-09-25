Former External Affairs minister SM Krishna hospitalised

Former Karnataka Chief Minister SM Krishna has been hospitalised following an acute respiratory tract infection. He has been admitted to the Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru, where he is under the care of Dr Satyanarayana Mysore, the head of the department (HOD) of pulmonology, Dr Sunil Karanth, HOD intensive care, and a broad speciality medical team. His health status is being monitored by Karnataka's Health Minister Dr. K Sudhakar.

He was the 16th Chief Minister of Karnataka from 1999 to 2004 and the 19th Governor of Maharashtra from 2004 to 2008. SM Krishna had served as the Speaker of the Karnataka Vidhan Sabha from December 1989 to January 1993. He was also a member of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha at various times from 1971 to 2014.