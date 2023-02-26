Former J-K CM Omar Abdullah condemns terrorist attack in Pulwama

Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah has condemned the killing of a Kashmiri Pandit in Pulwama district on Sunday.

A few hours after the incident, Abdullah took to Twitter and wrote that he was deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Sanjay Pandith of Achan in the Pulwama district of South Kashmir.

"Deeply saddened to hear of the demise of Sanjay Pandith of Achan in Pulwama district of South Kashmir. Sanjay was working as a bank security guard and was killed in a militant attack earlier today. I unequivocally condemn this attack and send my condolences to his loved ones," tweeted Omar.

Sanjay worked as a bank security guard and was killed in a militant attack earlier in the day, the former CM tweeted, adding that he unequivocally condemns the attack.

Notably, a 40-year-old minority civilian was shot at by terrorists in the Achan area of the Pulwama district of South Kashmir. A terror outfit TRF, which is a frontal of LeT, has taken responsibility for the attack.

A minority civilian died after he was shot at by terrorists in the Achan area in Kashmir's Pulwama district on Sunday morning, police said.

The deceased was identified as Sanjay Sharma, son of Kashinath Sharma, and was a bank security guard by profession, the officer added. Security has been tightened and the entire area has been cordoned off to arrest the attackers.

The Kashmir police said that the terrorists opened fire on Sanjay Sharma, a member of the Kashmiri Pandit community, while he was on his way to a local market in Achan. The injured person was rushed to a nearby hospital, with the help of locals, for treatment. However, he later succumbed to bullet injuries.

There was an armed guard in his village, and further details of the incident are awaited, Kashmir police said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor