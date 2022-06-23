Former Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta new NIA chief

New Delhi, June 23 IPS officer and former Punjab Police chief Dinkar Gupta has been appointed as the Director General of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), an official statement said on Thursday.

A 1987 batch officer, Gupta succeeds Yogesh Chandra Modi and will head the premier security agency till March 31, 2024.

Gupta, who was Punjab Police for two years and seven months, was currently posted as Chairman of the Punjab Police Housing Corporation. He had been seeking a posting at the Centre.

