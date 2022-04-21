Fourth wave unlikely in Telangana: Dr G Srinivas Rao

In view of the falling positivity rate in Telangana, State Director of Health and Family Welfare, Dr G Srinivas Rao, on Thursday ruled out the possibility of a fourth wave in the state.

"20 or 25 cases are being reported in Telangana, especially Hyderabad is reporting 15 to 20 cases and other districts have been reporting hardly 1 or 2 cases. The positivity rate of covid cases is very very low which is 0.14 per cent. Antibodies in the general population are 93 per cent across Telangana and with this, we can rule out the fourth wave in Telangana," said Rao.

He also informed that there's been a rise in cases in Delhi and advised people to stay cautious and safe.

Emphasizing the state's policy of COVID measures, he informed that the cases may rise but not like the third wave.

"Within 6 weeks to 8 weeks, we can see a rise in cases but it may not be the same number of cases in the third wave. Mask is mandatory and if anybody is not wearing a mask, the police will impose fines up to Rs 1,000. As people have developed more than 90 per cent of antibodies, we can say we have to wear the mask when going in public but not at home or with family," he concluded.

He also stressed on the continuation of vaccination drives at requisite intervals.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor