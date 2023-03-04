G-20 delegates' day out in Sultanpur bird sanctuary

Chandigarh, March 4 G-20 delegates on Saturday visited the Sultanpur bird sanctuary in Gurugram district after the conclusion of the Anti-Corruption Working Group meeting to spot several species of migratory birds.

The Sultanpur bird sanctuary, spread over an area of 350 acres, is a major wintering ground for birds from Europe, Siberia and Central Asia.

A special exhibition was also organised to give detailed information about the migratory birds to the visiting guests. Representatives from various nations and organisations also planted saplings to create a lasting memory of the G-20 Anti-Corruption Working Group meeting in Gurugram.

During the visit, the delegates explored the inspiring handicrafts made by a self-help group. The delegates appreciated their efforts to create self-employment opportunities for women in order to assist them to become financially independent.

