G-RAM G Act: Shivraj Chouhan slams Punjab resolution; Digvijay Singh to lead march from his home turf

Bhopal, Dec 30 Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the Punjab government and the opposition Congress over the recent resolution passed in the Punjab Assembly against central initiatives, terming it a violation of the Constitution's federal spirit.

The Punjab Assembly has convened a one-day special session on Tuesday to pass a resolution against the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB G RAM G) Act, 2025, which replaces the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

Addressing a press conference in Bhopal, Chouhan questioned the decision to devote an entire one-day special session of the Punjab Assembly to opposing parliamentary laws, particularly those linked to the Vikasit Bharat vision.

He argued that if Parliament enacts a law, it becomes binding on all states, and allowing assemblies to pass contrary resolutions undermines the nation's federal framework.

Drawing an analogy, he asked whether it would be acceptable for district or gram panchayats to challenge state legislation similarly.

The minister reserved particular criticism for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of living in a fantasy world detached from ground realities.

Chouhan dismissed suggestions that governance could function effectively without a council of ministers as irresponsible and confusing rhetoric. Turning to governance in Punjab, Chouhan highlighted serious lapses in the implementation of central schemes, especially the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act.

He pointed out that out of over 13,000 gram panchayats in the state, social audits had been conducted in fewer than half, uncovering more than 10,000 cases of financial irregularities.

Despite central investigations recommending recoveries for inflated estimates in works like road and canal cleaning, and expenditures on unauthorised activities, no meaningful action had been taken against the guilty or to reclaim misappropriated funds.

Workers, he added, continue to complain about delayed wages while corruption remains unaddressed. Chouhan described the Punjab resolution as an example of blind opposition politics that prioritises protest over democratic norms and constitutional duty, condemning it as undemocratic and unruly.

Meanwhile, the Congress in Madhya Pradesh has announced street protests against the Centre's decision to rename MNREGA as Vikasit Bharat Guarantee Rozgar Aajeevika Mission Gramin.

Senior leader and former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Digvijaya Singh declared that he would lead a march beginning January 5 from Sehore, Chouhan's home district, framing it not merely as opposition to the name change but as a broader movement to safeguard Gandhian ideals and dignity.

The renaming and the ensuing political reactions have intensified the ongoing tussle between the Centre and opposition-ruled states over rural development flagship programmes.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor