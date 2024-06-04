Gandey Bypoll Result 2024: Jailed Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's Wife Kalpana Wins By-Election

Kalpana Soren, wife of former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, won the Gandey bypoll by 27,149 votes over her nearest BJP rival Dilip Kumar Verma on Tuesday, June 4.

The seat fell vacant following the resignation of JMM MLA Sarfaraz Ahmad.

"I extend heartfelt support to people for their unwavering support...I extend thanks to Disom Guru Shibu Soren Ji (JMM supremo), Hemant Ji...I will work tirelessly for the people. It shows INDIA Bloc unity," she said after her win.

VIDEO | "I have received people's blessings, they have showed their faith," says JMM leader Kalpana Soren after winning Gandey Assembly bypoll. pic.twitter.com/OQZFnDO4gU — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 4, 2024

The polls were held on May 20, and 2.17 lakh of 3.16 lakh voters had exercised their franchise.

Kalpana had embarked on a political journey at the 51st Foundation Day celebration of the JMM in Giridih district on March 4, claiming that a conspiracy had been orchestrated by opponents ever since the Hemant Soren coalition government came to power in 2019.