Ganga route to Kashi Vishwanath Dham to open from Feb 15

Varanasi (UP), Jan 31 The Ganga route to the Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Varanasi will finally be opened for the public.

It was inaugurated on December 13 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who entered the Kashi Vishwanath Dham through the Ganga banks route.

Now all pilgrims will also be able to access the shrine in the same way as the Ganga Dwar will be opened by February 15 following its completion before elections.

This entrance to KV Dham directly from the Ganga banks was under construction when the expanded shrine was opened by the Prime Minister, almost three weeks before the ECI announced the Uttar Pradesh Assembly poll dates on January 8.

Incidentally, the Ganga Dwar will be opened three weeks before the polling in Kashi on March 7.

Divisional Commissioner Deepak Agrawal said, "We are targeting to complete all finishing work of Ganga Dwar by February 10 so that it can be opened for pilgrims also.

