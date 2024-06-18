Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's Video Call with Pakistan's Don Shahzad Bhatti Wishing Eid Mubarak Goes Viral (Watch Video)

In a purported video that is doing rounds on social media, notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi is seen talking to Pakistan's notorious mafia don Shahzad Bhatti which has since gone viral on social media. The video clip shows Bishnoi exchanging greetings for Eid with Shahzad Bhatti. The video has been posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) by General Secretary Shiromani Akali Dal Bikram Singh Majithia.



🛑 Earlier, notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi murdered Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

🛑 Recently, Bishnoi wished Pakistani gangster Shahzad Bhatti on Eid from Gujarat Jail, demonstrating his ability to operate freely behind bars.

👉 Despite giving a live interview from… pic.twitter.com/FJb9zPXvtG — Bikram Singh Majithia (@bsmajithia) June 18, 2024

He said in his post, "Earlier, notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi murdered Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. Recently, Bishnoi wished Pakistani gangster Shahzad Bhatti on Eid from Gujarat Jail, demonstrating his ability to operate freely behind bars. Despite giving a live interview from Punjab Jail, Punjab's CM and Home Minister Bhagwant Mann formed an SIT to investigate, but the probe shows ZERO RESULTS. His gang continues to threaten Salman Khan, with multiple attacks on Khan's residence. Such activities pose significant risks to public safety when gangsters can act without restraint even while incarcerated."

Also Read: Explained: Lawrence Bishnoi Gang And How He Operates

Lawrence Bishnoi, accused in the murder case of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, is currently held in Bathinda jail. According to a statement by the Punjab Prisons department, rumours circulating about the interview being recorded in Bathinda Jail or any other Punjab jail are baseless.The department clarified that Bishnoi is confined in the High-Security Zone of Bathinda Jail, where strict 24×7 surveillance is maintained over his activities. The department further warned of legal action against anyone spreading false information that tarnishes the image of the Punjab Prisons administration.Additionally, Bathinda Jail Superintendent BN Negi affirmed that the video or interview of Lawrence Bishnoi did not originate from Bathinda jail, emphasizing its high-security measures including installed jammers.Among a series of criminal, murder and extortion cases against Lawrence Bishnoi, two of the most talked about cases are attacks on actor Salman Khan and Sudhu Moose Wala's murder.On 29 May 2022, Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in Mansa, Punjab. Hours after the assassination, responsibility for the shooting was claimed by Goldy Brar, who claimed that he had engineered the plot with Bishnoi.



