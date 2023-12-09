Gangster wanted in MCOCA case nabbed in Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 9 A 34-year-old gangster of the notorious Salman Tyagi-Saddam Gauri gang, who was wanted in a MCOCA case for over four years, has been arrested from the national capital, a police official said on Saturday.

The accused was identified as Rohit and one semi-automatic pistol of .32 bore with three live cartridges recovered from him.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Alok Kumar said acting on an information about absconding criminal Rohit in the West Delhi area, teams were deployed to track him as the accused was frequently changing his hideouts in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh to evade his arrest.

However, the incessant efforts of the team paid off when specific information regarding the presence of accused Rohit near Dargah Chaukhandi, Tilak Nagar, Delhi, on December 7, was received.

"Subsequently, a team was immediately sent to Tilak Nagar, and at about 3:35 p.m, Rohit was found walking towards Dargah Chaukhandi," said the DCP.

Rohit was asked to stop and surrender, but he tried to escape from there.

"However, the police team showed exemplary courage and nabbed the accused," said the DCP.

Rohit also has a close association with the Neeraj Bawana gang. "The accused is involved in seven criminal cases of assault on police teams, robbery, extortion and the Excise Act, etc. in Delhi," said the DCP.

On November 18, a non-bailable warrant was also issued against him by a Tis Hazari Court. "The accused was reviving the gang by collecting funds at the behest of Salman Tyagi and Saddam Gauri," said the DCP.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor