Gas Leak in Aligarh: Five People Unconscious After Incident at Meat Factory in Amarpur Kondla, Rushed to Hospital

At least five people fell unconscious after a reported gas leak at a meat factory in the Amarpur Kondla area of Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh on Monday night, December 15. Four women and a man working in a factory in Amarpur Kondla, Aligarh, fell unconscious due to an ammonia gas leak. The incident occurred during the evening shift when workers were busy with their tasks. Chaos erupted as the gas began leaking, causing a sudden panic.

Eyewitnesses reported that the intensity of the gas leak almost immediately caused a burning sensation in the eyes and difficulty breathing. The situation inside the factory became critical, as most workers were not provided with safety equipment or masks.

Visuals From Factory

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Five people fell unconscious after a reported gas leak at a meat factory in Amarpur Kondla area of Aligarh last night. They were rushed to a hospital for medical treatment. pic.twitter.com/U35eEnlJCC — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2024

One worker said, "The smell of the gas was so strong that people began feeling dizzy within seconds. As soon as the women’s condition worsened, they were quickly evacuated." The affected women were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

#WATCH | There were four women and one man. They were brought here from Amarpur Kondla. The man who brought them here identified himself as Jannat Ali...They said that there was a gas leakage due to which these people fell unconscious...We provided them first aid and oxygen. When… pic.twitter.com/ulRc1ZLnIQ — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2024

"There were four women and one man. They were brought here from Amarpur Kondla. The man who brought them here identified himself as Jannat Ali...They said that there was a gas leakage due to which these people fell unconscious...We provided them first aid and oxygen. When we were doing our paperwork, Jannat Ali left with them without informing us," said Dr Sachin Verma, Malkhan Singh District Hospital, Aligarh.