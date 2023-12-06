GI tag to Meghalaya's Lakadong turmeric will help farmers, says minister

Shillong, Dec 6 Meghalaya's Lakadong turmeric has been awarded the Geographical Indication (GI) tag, state Agriculture Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh said on Wednesday.

She told IANS that the farmers will receive a competitive price and have a unique marketing proposition after the GI tag.

According to Lyngdoh, the Lakadong turmeric, which is grown in the Jaintia Hills' Lakadong area, has a high curcumin content.

"Farmers will benefit from the GI tag by having access to buyers who will buy the genuine product," she added.

The minister said, "We are happy to announce that Lakadong turmeric has been awarded GI."

With a curcumin level of roughly 6.8 to 7.5 percent, Lakadong turmeric is regarded as one of the best in the world. It grows naturally without the use of fertilizers and has a darker color. On 1,753 hectares of land, about 14,000 farmers from 43 villages in the Lakadong area are presently growing the turmeric type. The GI tag was also given to Larnai ceramics, Garo Chubitchi (an alcoholic beverage), Garo Dakmanda (traditional clothing), and Lakadong turmeric.

