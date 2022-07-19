Girl texts boyfriend on Instagram before drinking poison, dies

A shocking incident has taken place in Chhattisgarh. In Korba, a young woman committed suicide by drinking poison. Before taking the poison, she had written on Instagram, "Jan main mar rahi hoon". She also recorded a video of the girl drinking poison while crying on her mobile phone. Meanwhile, as soon as the relatives noticed this after midnight, she was admitted to the district hospital for treatment. However, she died during treatment.

This incident took place in the limits of Bakimongra police station. A 19-year-old girl committed suicide by drinking poison at Gajra Basti in Bakimongra police station limits of Korba. According to the information received, on Saturday night, Pooja slept at home after eating. However, Pooja's health started deteriorating in the middle of the night. When Pooja's family questioned her at this time, she said that she had drunk poison. After this, Pooja was admitted to the district hospital where she died during the treatment. Family members said Pooja was working in a garment shop in Bankimongra a year ago.

According to the information given by the family to the police, a year ago she had an affair with a young man named Rohit Gambhir. A few days ago, both had run away from home together. After this, the relatives brought her home. Before taking the poison, Pooja also sent a message to Rohit saying that she was committing suicide by drinking poison and also made a video of herself crying and drinking the poison on her mobile phone. Meanwhile, the body has been handed over to the family after post-mortem. However, is Rohit responsible for Pooja's death now? Such questions are being raised. Police are further investigating the matter. This incident has given a big shock to the family and there has been an uproar in the area.