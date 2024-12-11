Gita Jayanti 2024: Madhya Pradesh Receives Guinness World Record Certificate for Gita Recitation by Over 5,000 Devotees in Bhopal and Ujjain

On the occasion of 'Gita Jayanti 2024,' Madhya Pradesh received Guinness World Records for reciting Gita by more than 5,000 Bhagavad Gita devotees aloud during a state-level programme held in Bhopal and Ujjain on Wednesday, December 11. The event marked the creation of the Guinness World Record for Gita Recitation as part of the holy festival of Gita Jayanti in Madhya Pradesh. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav received the certificate of Guinness World Records on the stage.

Educator Vishwanath from the Guinness World Records announced the achievement, following which the Guinness World Record certificate was handed over to CM Dr Mohan Yadav. It was also announced that copies of the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita would be placed at tourist centres across the state.

Over 5,000 Acharyas Create Guinness World Record for Reciting 'Karma Yoga' in Bhopal

The state-level programme also featured a Shrimad Bhagwat Puran exhibition and a display of cow and Gopal paintings. Additionally, Sadho Band from Mumbai performed a soulful presentation of devotional songs. In an initiative to promote awareness of the Gita's significance, it was declared that copies of the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita, Valmiki Ramayana, and Ramcharitmanas would be made available in hotels across state for tourists and visitors.

The festival of Gita Jayanti is observed on the Ekadashi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Margashirsha, following the Dashami Tithi. This day is also observed as Mokshada Ekadashi. The Bhagavad Gita was composed 5,000 years ago when Lord Krishna imparted the teachings of Karmavada to Arjuna during the battle between the Kauravas and the Pandavas.