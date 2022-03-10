Goa Assembly Results 2022: BJP is leading in Panaji, Goa

The counting has begun in Goa, and according to the reports BJP is leading in Panaji Goa. However, Utpal Parrikar had also contested from the Panaji independently after denial of the ticket from the BJP.

The assembly election result for Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur will be out today. The stage is set for the counting of votes across the five states. The counting of votes has started at 8 am with postal ballots. The counting of electronic voting machines (EVM) will commence at 8.30 am. Amongst these five states, BJP holds power in four states including Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Goa, and Uttarkhand.

There is a Congress government in Punjab. A total of 690 assembly constituencies have voted in these five states. While some gave the ruling BJP an edge, others predicted that Congress would emerge as the single largest party. None of the polls gave either side more than 40 seats.