Goa govt to sign 'Save Soil' MoU with Sadhguru's Isha Outreach

Panaji, Aug 10 With a view to save soil and coast of the state, Goa government will sign a Memorandum of Understanding with 'Isha Outreach' of Sadhguru Jagadish Vasudev on August 23, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said.

Addressing a press conference here, Sawant said that youth should participate in the movement of 'Save Soil' started by Sadhguru Jagadish Vasudev.

"We are signing a Memorandum of Understanding with Isha Outreach on August 23 at 4 p.m. at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee indoor stadium. This MoU will be between the Environment and Climate Change Ministry and Isha Outreach," Sawant said.

He said that along with Sadhguru Jagadish Vasudev, Union Minister Shripad Naik, Goa environment Minister Nilesh Cabral and other ministers will be present on the occasion.

"Exchange of expertise, training and empowerment of stakeholders and public awareness is the motto of the programme. We will stress on sustainable soil health Management from the perspective of agriculture productivity and food security," he said.

He also said that Isha outreach will share the soil policy with the government and try save soil and the coast of Goa.

Earlier, MLAs from coastal constituencies of Goa had complained about the sea erosion and its impact on tourism.

"Food security and sustainable food system, sustainable farming system, degradation of food producing agriculture soil, natural and organic farming practices and other concerned areas will be collaborated with Isha Outreach. This MoU will be for three years," Sawant said.

He appealed to agriculturists, environmentalists and NGOs to participate in this programme.

On June 23, Sawant had praised the efforts of spiritual leader and Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru for his 'Save Soil' awareness campaign.

"Soil has lost its fertility due to constant use of fertilisers. Hence there is a need to save the soil along with water. Sadhguru with this campaign toured many countries to spread awareness. We need to protect soil, " Sawant had said.

