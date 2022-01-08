Goa records 1432 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

A total of 1432 new COVID-19 cases has been reported in Goa in the last 24 hours, as per a health bulletin by the state government issued on Friday.

A total of 6,295 samples were tested during the last 24 hours.

As many as 112 people recovered from the infection, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 1,76,737.

A total of 3,530 deaths have been reported in the state so far, with two deaths being reported during the last 24 hours. There are currently 5931 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

Meanwhile, India reported 1,17,100 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the daily positivity rate in the country to 7.74 per cent, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.

With this, the country's COVID-19 case tally has gone up to 3,52,26,386.

( With inputs from ANI )

