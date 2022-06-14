Goa should pass law against conversions: Ex-CBI director

Panaji, June 14 Former director of CBI, M. Nageshwar Rao on Tuesday said the Goa government must pass the requisite law in the assembly and send it to the Central government to prevent religious conversions.

"The issue of religious conversions exists at the National level. To stop this, Article 25 of the Constitution needs to be amended and the words 'Propagate Religion' removed from it. There should be no obstacles in following one's own religion. Besides, the Goa Government must pass the requisite law in the Assembly and send it to the Central government," Rao said.

Rao, speaking in the Hindu convention in South Goa, said that all over, Indian Hindus are being converted.

He said that even though many states in India already have laws against religious conversions, the conspiracy to openly convert Hindus is taking place by luring them.

