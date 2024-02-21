Goa woman held for kidnapping rag-picker's infant girl

Panaji, Feb 21 A woman was arrested on Wednesday for kidnapping a 2-month-old infant in South Goa as she was "pained" to see the circumstances in which the child was being raised, police said.

"Primary investigation suggests that the accused befriended the mother of the victim, staying outside the railway station and then kidnapped her daughter. We are investigating the case further," Deputy Superintendent of Police Santosh Dessai told IANS.

The accused was identified as Nataline Almeida, 50, from Navelim in South Goa, police said.

Sources said that Almeida befriended the mother of the child by providing them food for some days and on Monday, allegedly kidnapped the infant.

According to the police, the 35-year-old mother, a native of Mumbai, is a rag-picker and used to stay outside the railway station with her daughter.

"The accused person has stated that she was pained to see the life of the rag-picker mother and the way she was nurturing her infant daughter along the roadside, which made her take the step," a source said.

A case has been registered under Section 363 IPC, and Section 8 (4) of the Goa Children Act.

