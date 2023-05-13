GOC White Knight Corps reviews security situation along LoC in Poonch, Rajouri

Jammu and Kashmir [India], May 13 : General Officer Commanding (GOC) White Knight Corps, Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh, on Friday reviewed the security situation and operational preparedness along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch and Rajouri Sector.

According to White Knight Corps, Lieutenant General conducted an inspection of the LoC in the Poonch and Rajouri Sector and praised all ranks for upholding the high levels of operational readiness and professional competence.

"GOC, White Knight Corps vis Line of Control in Poonch & Rajouri Sector to review the security situation along LoC. He complimented all ranks for maintaining high standards of professional excellence and Operational preparedness," White Knight Corps said in a tweet.

He reviewed the security situation, and operational preparedness and appreciated untiring efforts to maintain security along LoC.

Earlier in 2022, the GOC White Knight Corps Lieutenant asserted that violence in Jammu is significantly low.

"There is a lot of support from locals against terrorism. So far, the violence in Jammu is significantly low and if someone came from the valley side, he has been neutralised," Lt Gen Manjinder Singh said addressing a press conference in Jammu's Nagrota."Pakistan is trying infiltration, terrorists, ammunition and narcotics, but we have a strong anti-infiltration grid and secondly, we are concentrating on securing hinterland for which we have a strong anti-terror grid," he added.

Further, on the concern for drone threat, Singh announced the launch of an anti-drone mechsm while mentioning that the drone threat is more in Punjab and in the plains."There is less sighting for drones in our (White Knight Corps) areas and we suspect the ones seen here are a reconnaissance by the enemy, hence we are soon getting an anti-drone mechsm," he said.

"In the last two years, there has been no successful infiltration along the Line of Control (LoC) in the areas under the White Knight Corps of the Indian Army," he added.

Addressing further, he said that the Army is taking a number of initiatives that focus on youth development, including education, sports, and other cultural activities.

He, later sought the constant efforts of society, along with the Army, to counter the Youth Radicalization by the "enemy", terming it a national effort.

"Radicalization is being done by the enemy. Army, alone, cannot counter this, but society also should put in the effort as it is a whole national effort. We are taking the administration and religious leaders along with us," he said.

He added that the White Knight Corps is also working to counter narcotics and infiltration in the Jammu region and mentioned that "terror recruitments are more valley-centric".

