Govt Medical College in J-K's Rajouri prepares for possible 3rd COVID wave, brings in latest facilities

In the wake of rising COVID-19 cases, Government Medical College in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri brought in the latest healthcare facilities to curb the impact of a possible third wave fuelled by Omicron variant.

Three Oxygen plants, special ICU wards and specialised ventilators have been set up at the medical college to deal with the pandemic, said Dr Mehmood Bajar, Medical Superintendent, Govt Medical College, Rajouri

Altaf Kataria, in charge of the oxygen plant at the medical college, toldthat they are fully prepared for the third wave of COVID-19.

"We have three oxygen plants and all are functional. We have around 700-750 oxygen cylinders also. We are fully ready to fight the third wave of the pandemic," he said.

Dr Naheedia said that a pediatric ICU has also been set up. "All isolation wards are ready," she said.

Echoing a similar opinion, she said that they are prepared however urged for the cooperation of the people to contain the spread of the virus by following COVID appropriate behaviour.

"There is a 10 times increase in COVID-19 patients every day," Dr Naheedia said.

Dr Seema, a junior resident in the Department of Medicine, said, "We are getting patients with respiratory illness. The load of such cases is increasing. However, we have set up new facilities and are fully prepared if a situation like a third wave arises."

Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday reported 1,148 new COVID-19 cases. Of these 640 were from Jammu division and 508 from Kashmir division. The total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir is at 3,46,506.

In the last 24 hours, two deaths have been registered from Jammu Division due to the virus.

Of the new postitive cases, 29 were registerd in Rajouri.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor