Govt’s pilot survey into incorporated service sector reveals valuable operational insights

New Delhi, April 30 Indian enterprises with output of Rs 500 crore and above dominate in terms of asset ownership (62.77 per cent), net fixed capital formation (62.73 per cent), gross value added (69.47 per cent) and total compensation (63.17 per cent), a pilot survey by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) into the incorporated service sector showed on Wednesday.

Further, data also revealed that enterprises (having output below Rs 500 crore) account for almost 63.03 per cent of total employment and 36.84 per cent of total compensation.

Overall, 28.5 per cent of enterprises reported having additional places of business within the state.

This percentage was observed to be the highest in the trade sector, with around 41.8 per cent of enterprises belonging to this sector reporting additional places of business in the state.

The pilot study on Annual Survey of Services Sector Enterprises (ASSSE) represents a significant milestone in strengthening India’s statistical infrastructure for the service sector, a key contributor to both GDP and employment, according to the ministry.

The pilot provides valuable operational insights and a foundation for launching a robust, full-scale annual survey of incorporated service sector enterprises from January 2026.

According to the findings, majority of the enterprises were found to be existent and operational.

The service sector is a key driver of India's economy, contributing more than 50 per cent to the country's GDP and providing millions of jobs.

The pilot study on ASSSE represents a significant milestone in strengthening India’s statistical infrastructure for the service sector, a key contributor to both GDP and employment.

The findings from the pilot study provide a strong foundation for launching the full-scale annual survey in January 2026.

The pilot study confirmed the suitability of the GSTN database as a sampling frame for the survey. It highlighted the importance of proper verification and validation of survey instruments, the collectability of data from records maintained by selected enterprises and the challenges encountered during data collection.

“The pilot study offers valuable insights for planning and finalising the sampling design, determining the sample size and refining the questionnaire for the full-fledged survey in consultation with major stakeholders,” said the ministry.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor