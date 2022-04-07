Gujarat: AAP leader Yuvrajsinh Jadeja held for assaulting cops

Gujarat Aam Aadmi Party's youth wing leader Yuvrajsinh Jadeja was arrested for allegedly assaulting police personnel and dragging a constable on the bonnet of his car, informed the police on Wednesday.

A case has been registered under sections 332 and 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Jadeja and his accomplice for allegedly assaulting a cop and attempting to kill him, police said.

The AAP leader was produced before a local court which sent him to jail under judicial custody after the police did not seek his remand.

On April 5, the job aspirants (for the post of assistant professor or Vidyasahayaks candidates staged a protest against the state government, however, police detained the protestors and Jadeja reached Gandhinagar police headquarters to support them.

"After some heated arguments, Jadeja attacked some on-duty policemen and then tried to flee from the spot. However, a constable jumped on the car bonnet to stop him," the police said.

Further, the police informed that the evidence collected by the cops have been sent for forensic analysis.

Jadeja and one of his accomplices have been sent to Sabarmati Central Jail.

Further investigation is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

