Gujarat ATS busts espionage network operated by Pakistan intelligence agencies

Ahmedabad, Dec 4 The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), on Thursday, uncovered a Pakistan-run spy network exploiting social media, messaging applications, and fake online identities to extract sensitive information from Indian citizens, including defence personnel.

The operation was led by Police Inspector K. Vashindar under the supervision of Deputy Superintendent of Police Harsh Upadhyay, Police Inspector V. N. Vaghela, Police Sub-Inspector E.D. Rathod and Police Sub-Inspector H.M. Vannama.

The team combined technical analysis, human intelligence, and financial intelligence to track suspicious digital activity linked to Pakistani handlers.

According to investigators, Pakistan's intelligence operatives lured Indian men and women -- particularly those connected to security forces -- by posing as Indian women with fake profiles under names like "Ankita Sharma".

In exchange for money and emotional manipulation, these handlers solicited sensitive military information and even facilitated cross-border financial transactions.

Investigations revealed that Pakistani operatives contacted Goa-based Ajaykumar Sarvensingh (47) during his 2022 posting in Dimapur by impersonating "Ankita Sharma".

The fake handler repeatedly sought details about Army units, postings, and troop movements.

To deepen the breach, operatives sent Ajaykumar a Trojan malware file, instructing him to save and install it on his phone.

Once active, the malware allowed Pakistani handlers to directly access sensitive information without relying on WhatsApp messages.

The ATS probe later identified Rashmani Ravind Pal (35) of Daman as another crucial link in the espionage chain.

She allegedly acted as a facilitator for Pakistani handlers "Abdul Sattar" and "Khalid", who promised her monetary benefits for gathering information from Indian Army personnel.

Rashmani reportedly adopted a fake identity -- "Priya Thakur" -- and was supplied with phone numbers of soldiers to be targeted.

She contacted them to extract confidential information and monitored troop movement and army unit activities.

She was also in direct contact with Pakistani handler Abdul Sattar on a +92 number, and she opened new bank accounts to route funds received through various financial channels.

The digital forensic trail uncovered during the investigation clearly points toward Pakistan-based operatives.

Analysis of the seized mobile phones revealed WhatsApp calls made to international numbers beginning with +92, indicating direct communication with contacts across the border.

Investigators also found chat logs with suspected Pakistani handlers, alongside financial transaction records that helped map the flow of money involved in the operation.

In addition, the devices contained malware-linked files designed to provide remote access, suggesting a high level of technical sophistication.

Several IP addresses traced back to Multan, Sargodha, and Lahore, as well as connections routed through Malaysian VPNs, further reinforced the link to Pakistan-based networks directing the activities.

The Gujarat ATS has registered an FIR under Sections 61 and 148 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the accused Ajaykumar Sarvensingh and Rashmani Ravind Pal.

Multiple agencies -- Mehsana Special Operations Group (SOG), Surat SOG, Dahod SOG, Kheda SOG, Uttar Pradesh Police, Daman Crime Branch, Goa Police, and Central intelligence units -- are collaborating on the extended investigation.

The ATS confirmed that additional individuals connected to the espionage network have been identified and further action is ongoing.

The two individuals arrested in the case have been identified as Ajaykumar Sarvensingh Singh (47) and Rashmani Ravind Pal (35).

Ajaykumar is currently a resident of Madgaon in Goa, though he originally hails from Baruna (Banka-Puru) in Ara district.

Rashmani, on the other hand, resides in Dadra and Nagar Haveli and traces her native roots to Mithapur village in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor